NCPCR Directs Kalahandi SP To Submit Report On ‘Sexual Exploitation Of Minors’ At Sunshine School

Bhubaneswar: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Kalahandi SP to initiate a probe into the matter of a complaint regarding the sexual exploitation of minors in Sunshine Public School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district and submit a report within three days.

In a letter to district SP Sravana Vivek, the Commission said it has been brought into the notice that Govind Sahu, President of School Management Committee of Sunshine Public School, sexually exploited minor students. The sexual activities were done by Govind Sahu inside a separate room in the school.

“The accused used to tempt the girls for good marks in examination and Minister of State (MoS) Home Dibyashankar Mishra used to visit the school frequently. Both girls, as well as boys of the educational institution, were exploited” the Commission said in the letter.

“The Commission is mandated to monitor implementation of POCSO Act under Section 44 of the Act and Rule 12 of POCSO Rules 2020. Hence, has taken cognizance of the matter under Section 13 (1) of CPCR Act 2005. You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter in accordance with POCSO Act 2012 and send a detailed report within 3 days. It must be ensured that the identities of the victims are not disclosed during the process of investigation,” the letter read.

In the detailed report, the SP has been asked to share information on action taken against the accused/s, total number of students studying in the school, age group of boys and girls, who were allegedly exploited in the school and whether case was registered in accordance with Section 19/21 of POCSO Act.