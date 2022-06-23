NCP Will Stand With CM Uddhav Thackeray Till End: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: As Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra facing political turmoil due to revolt in Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that NCP will stand with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray till the end.

“We will stand will Uddhav Thackerayji till the end. We are keeping an eye on the current political situation,” the NCP leader said at a press conference.

The Deputy CM further said that all the three parties in the alliance – NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena- have the responsibility to “save the government”.

The political crisis in Maharashtra has intensified with three more Shiv Sena MLAs joining the rebel group led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde in Guwahati on Thursday.

They reached the hotel in Guwahati where other MLAs are campaigning. Last night four more MLAs joined Shinde in Guwahati.

The rebel MLAs had earlier adopted a resolution with signatures of 34 legislators stating that Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader of the legislative party.