NCP President Sharad Pawar removes Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare from the party

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday removed MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the party for indulging in “anti-party activities” minutes after NCP working president Supriya Sule recommended disciplinary action against them.

“I, as the National President, Nationalist Congress Party hereby order removal of the names of Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the register of members of NCP party for anti-party activities,” Pawar tweeted.

Praful Patel was present at the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, where Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra — a post he will share with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

Praful Patel, known to be a close aide of Sharad Pawar, was elevated to the post of NCP’s working president along with Supriya Sule on the 24th Foundation Day of the party last month. Tatkare, whose daughter Aditi took oath as minister on Sunday, was appointed as the national general secretary of NCP.

In her letter to Sharad Pawar earlier in the day, Sule said Patel and Tatkare indulged in “anti-party activities by facilitatiing and spearheading” the swearing in of nine MLAs as Cabinet ministers in the Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, the rebel NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar said Sunil Tatkare was appointed as new state president of the party.

Addressing a press conference, Praful Patel said, “Sunil Tatkare will have the authority to make organisational changes in the party.”

Patel also said that Anil Bhaidas Patil was appointed as the chief whip of NCP in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.