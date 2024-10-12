Mumbai: Baba Siddique, senior leader of Ajit Pawar faction’s NCP, has died after being shot by unidentified persons in Bandra, Mumbai on October 12.

The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, news agency PTI reported citing an official. “Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area,” the official said. He was undergoing treatment at the Lilavati Hospital which confirmed the news of his death. The incident comes ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Siddique was a three-term MLA from Mumbai’s Bandra West assembly constituency. He lost the seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ashish Shelar in 2014 assembly polls.

Baba Siddique served as minister of state for food & civil supplies, labour, food and drug administration (FDA) and consumer protection in the erstwhile Congress-undivided NCP government in the early 2000.

His political career began as a teenager when he joined the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which is the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

Shortly after, he was elected as the Municipal Corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. He became an MLA in 1999, and was re-elected from the Bandra West seat in 2004 and 2009.

