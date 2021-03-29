NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to undergo surgery for gall bladder issue on March 31

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will undergo surgery on March 31 as he has been diagnosed with a gall bladder disease, his party informed today. Pawar (80), a cancer survivor, had in 2004 undergone surgery for the disease.

Taking to Twitter, NCP’s Nawab Malik informed that the party president was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen on Sunday evening and was therefore, taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. “Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder,” he tweeted.

“He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” he added.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also spoke to Mr Pawar over the telephone and enquired about his health condition.

Reports of him being unwell comes a day after it was speculated that the former Union minister, who has also been Maharashtra’s chief minister, had met rival party’s Shah at a top industrialist’s residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The alleged meeting comes at a time when the Uddhav Thackeray government is facing a major crisis with NCP’s Anil Deshmukh facing corruption charges in the probe into the Ambani security scare case.

Malik has denied reports about any such meeting taking place in Ahmedabad, calling it an attempt to create confusion by spreading such rumours. However, Amit Shah, when asked about it during a press conference on Sunday, gave a cryptic answer. He said everything cannot be made public.