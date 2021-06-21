NCP Chief Calls Mega Non-NDA Meet In Delhi On Tuesday

After meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor at his official residence today, NCP chief Sarad Pawar is set to meet an informal alliance of political leaders and former members of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.

It is speculated that the meeting will be conducted to build a strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance, also known as the National Forum, comprises leaders from more than a dozen opposition parties in addition to prominent artists and economists.

The National Forum (Rashtra Manch) was established by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha in 2018. Interestingly, it was Sharad Pawar who flagged off Yashwant Sinha’s nationwide tour the same year.

According to sources, the meeting on Tuesday will be attended by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, NCP MP Vandana Chavan, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari and former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma.

If reports are to be believed, Odisha’s ruling BJD will not be a part of the meeting convened at NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s residence.