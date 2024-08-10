NCET 2024 Result declared: Direct link to check

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024.

Candidates who took the NCET 2024 exam can access their results by visiting the official website at ncet.smarth.ac.in. The NTA released the final answer key on August 5.

According to the official notice, “The final answer keys have been utilized to compile the results and NTA scores for NCET 2024. The results and NTA scores are being announced today. Candidates can download their scorecards by providing their application number and date of birth.”

Candidates can click here to read the full notice.

NCET 2024 Result: Steps to check

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the NCET 2024 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., ncet.smarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials. I.e., your application number and date of birth, and click on submit.

Step 5: Your NCET 2024 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result, download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can click on this link to check and download the NCET 2024 Result.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NCET 2024.