NCERT Releases NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021

New Delhi: The NTSE admit card 2021 for the upcoming stage 2 exams has been released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Students can download the stage 2 hall ticket online from the official website, ncert.nic.in.

The NTSE stage 2 exam 2021 will be held on October 24 across the country.

Candidates who have passed the stage 1 exams will be able to appear in the NTSE stage 2 exam 2021 on October 24, 2021.

How to download NTSE stage 2 hall ticket 2021- Follow the given steps to download the NTSE admit card 2021 for stage 2 exams.

Browse the NCERT official website, ncert.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘Download Admit Card for NTSE-Stage-II Examination’ link.

Enter the state roll number, date of birth and captcha in the respective fields.

The NTSE admit card 2021 will appear on screen.

Save and download the NTSE admit card 2021.

Tae 2-3 printouts and keep it safe for future reference.