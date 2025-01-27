Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

Shri Modi witnessed a cultural program and presented the Best Cadet Awards. Greeting the gathering on the occasion of NCC Day, the Prime Minister said there were around 150 cadets from the 18 friendly nations and welcomed them. He congratulated the youth from across India who had joined virtually through the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) portal.

“Being selected for the Republic Day Parade is an achievement in itself”, said the PM addressing the cadets. He added that this year’s Republic Day was special as India completed 75 years as a Republic. He further said that these memories will last a lifetime and the cadets would feel proud to have been a part of the momentous occasion. He congratulated the cadets who had won the awards. Remarking that he had the opportunity to flag off several campaigns of the NCC today, the Prime Minister said that such campaigns connect the heritage of India with the aspirations of the youth. He extended his best wishes to all the cadets involved in the campaigns.

Shri Modi noted that the NCC was established around the same time as India’s independence. He highlighted that the journey of the NCC began even before the country’s Constitution. Shri Modi said that over 75 years of the Republic, the Constitution has inspired democracy and emphasized the importance of civic duties. Similarly, the NCC has inspired the youth of India in nation-building and taught them the importance of discipline. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the government has worked extensively to expand the scope and responsibilities of the NCC in recent years. He noted that the NCC has been extended to border areas and coastal districts, with over 170 border talukas and nearly 100 coastal talukas now having NCC presence. Shri Modi congratulated the three armed forces for taking on the responsibility of specially training young NCC cadets in these districts. He highlighted that this initiative has benefited thousands of youth living in border areas. Noting that the reforms in the NCC are evident in the increased number of cadets, Shri Modi said that in 2014, there were approximately 14 lakh NCC cadets, and today the number has reached 20 lakh, with over 8 lakh girl cadets. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that NCC cadets play a crucial role in disaster management and are excelling in the world of sports. He expressed pride that the NCC is the largest uniformed youth organization in the world.

The Prime Minister remarked that during the freedom struggle, people from every profession had a single goal – India’s independence. Similarly, he added that in this Amrit Kaal, our sole objective should be a developed India. He emphasized that every decision and action should be measured against this goal. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of remembering the Panch Pran: building a developed India, freeing ourselves from the mindset of slavery, taking pride in our heritage, working for the unity of India, and fulfilling our duties with honesty. He stated that this Panch Pran will guide and inspire every Indian. Shri Modi praised the cultural performance that he witnessed earlier at the event, noting that it reflected the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat”, which is a significant strength of the country. He mentioned that the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayag also symbolizes the unity of the nation, calling it a “Kumbh of Unity.” He emphasized that this unity is essential for the country’s progress.

Emphasizing the importance of always remembering one’s duties, the Prime Minister remarked that the foundation of a grand and divinely developed India will be built on the basis of duties. Concluding his address, the Prime Minister recalled some lines he had written to motivate the cadets and youth of the nation and extended his heartfelt wishes for a bright future to everyone.

Union Minister for Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Defence, Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Director General of NCC, Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, and Defence Secretary, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh were present on the occasion among others.