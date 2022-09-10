NCC Cadet Drowns In Pool During Swimming Training In Cuttack

Cuttack: A cadet of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) drowned to death in the swimming pool inside the Cuttack Club premises on Saturday.

The deceased cadet has been identified as Swapneswar Das, a +3 first-year student of Netaji Subhas Memorial City College in the Raja Bagicha area of the Silver city of Cuttack.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the cadets were being imparted training in swimming by the Naval Wing of NCC.

Sources said, the cadets entered the pool for swimming but Swapneswar suddenly drowned. He was then pulled out of the swimming pool and immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him ‘dead upon arrival’.