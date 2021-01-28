NCC being expanded in border, coastal areas of the country: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday.

Union Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and the three armed services Chiefs were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister praised NCC cadets for their contribution during calamities like coronavirus. NCC cadets are present everywhere where Indian tradition of valour and service is being promoted or awareness about the constitution is being generated.

The Prime Minister said that it is incumbent on all the citizens to fulfill the duties enshrined in our Constitution. Whenever this is followed by citizens and civil society, many challenges can be met with success.

PM Modi said that it was this blend of sense of duty among the citizenry and bravery of the security forces that broke the back of naxalism and Maoism which was affecting a large part of our country.

The Prime Minister said that Covid-19 period was challenging but it brought the opportunities for extraordinary work for the country, improve the country’s capabilities, making it Aatmnirbhar and to go from ordinary to the best. Youth has a key role in this, he said.

The Prime Minister, laid out the plans for expansion of NCC in border and coastal areas and recalled his 15th August speech where he announced new role for NCC in 175 such districts. He informed that about 1 lakh cadets are being trained by Army, Air force and Navy for this. One third of them are girl cadets.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Field Marshal Cariappa on his jayanti on Thursday and noted that today’s venue is named after him. He said new opportunities for girl cadets are emerging in the armed forces.

He noted with satisfaction that in recent times, there has been an increase of 35 percent in the number of girl cadets in NCC. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the armed forces on 50 years of the victory in Bangladesh War of 1971.

The Prime Minister, elaborated India’s capabilities of meeting the virus challenge as well challenges of the country’s defence. He asserted that the country has the one of the best war machine in the world. He mentioned that recent mid-air refueling of new Rafale Aircrafts with the help of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Greece reflect the strengthening of ties with Gulf countries.

PM Modi said India has decided to manufacture over 100 defence related equipment in India.