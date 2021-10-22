NCB Sleuths Bust Interstate Drug Racket, 250 Kgs Of Marijuana Seized

Bhubaneswar: The Narcotics Control Bureau, Bhubaneswar found the drug concealed in a specially-made cavity inside an oil tanker.

Officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai zone have seized 250 kg of ganja and arrested two of Bhojpur, Bihar. The arrestees have been identified as Sunil Ray and Agindeo Bin.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, on Friday, a team of NCB officers, intercepted an oil tanker near the Rasulgarh area in Bhubaneswar.

The NCB sleuths found ganja concealed in a special cavity made in the vehicle that was difficult to detect. The seized contraband was sourced from Koraput and was destined to Bihar.

The ganja was concealed in a compressed form, wrapped with brown adhesive tape. Over 250 kgs of ganja was found in 10 huge packets.

Both Sunil and Agindeo have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 and further investigations are underway, said NCB in a press release.