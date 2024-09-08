Srinagar: Asserting that the National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance will be victorious in the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, NC supremo Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the parties will restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed the opposition’s attempt to revive the autonomy plank during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls and asked the NC-Congress alliance to stop fooling people by promising statehood as only the Centre can restore the status.

Shah assured people about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood after the assembly election, which he said is the first under the national flag and the Constitution following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government.

At a BJP workers’ rally at Ploura in the Jammu North assembly segment, told them that “Jammu would decide the formation of government” and the National Conference-Congress alliance would “never be able to form a government”.

Accusing the Congress-National Conference alliance of attempting to revive the “old system” and pushing Jammu and Kashmir into the fire of terrorism and corruption again, Shah said, “The time when someone else was deciding whose government will be formed (in J&K) has gone. Now Jammu will decide the formation of government.”

