NBA star Enes Kanter changes name to celebrate US citizenship

New York: Outspoken professional basketball player Enes Kanter will legally change his name to Enes Kanter Freedom to celebrate becoming a US citizen.

The Swiss-born, Turkish-raised Kanter, 29, tweeted a video of his citizenship ceremony on Monday. He recited the oath using his new name.

I am proud to be an American.

I am proud to be an American.

Greatest nation in the world. The Land of the free, and home of the brave.

He has repeatedly condemned human rights violations in China and Turkey.

The NBA star has said his Turkish passport was revoked by authorities in 2017.