Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s Shubh Yatra To Release April 28

Mumbai: Shubh Yatra, the maiden Gujarati production of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s banner Rowdy Pictures, will arrive in cinemas on April 28.

The production banner shared the news on Twitter on Sunday.

“Our first Gujarati film #shubhyatra is ready to hit the theatres on 28th of April! Very excited about our collaboration with the star #Malhar and the national award winning director #manishsaini and the gorgeous @Gajjarmonal @VigneshShivN #Nayanthara,” the post read.

The film, directed by Manish Saini, features actors Malhar Thakar, Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwalla, Hitu Kanodia, Archan Trivedi and Jay Bhatt.

Saini has penned the movie and he also produces the project along with Amruta Parande, Nayanthara and Shivan.