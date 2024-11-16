Hyderabad: Actress Nayanthara has publicly criticized actor-producer Dhanush for filing a ₹10 crore lawsuit against her upcoming Netflix documentary, “Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.”

The legal dispute centers around a three-second clip from the 2015 film “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,” produced by Dhanush, which appears in the documentary’s trailer.

Nayanthara expressed her frustration in an open letter shared on Instagram, accusing Dhanush of vengeful behavior and highlighting the challenges she faced in obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the footage. She described the lawsuit as “an all-time low” and questioned Dhanush’s character, stating, “This is an all-time low from you and speaks so much about your character”.

The documentary, set to release on November 18, aims to provide an intimate look into Nayanthara’s personal and professional life. However, the legal battle has cast a shadow over its release, with Nayanthara lamenting the exclusion of significant moments from “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan” due to the lack of permission from Dhanush.

Nayanthara’s open letter has sparked widespread discussion among fans and industry insiders, with many expressing support for the actress. The controversy underscores the complexities of copyright issues in the entertainment industry and the personal conflicts that can arise from professional collaborations.