Nayanthara Introduces As Sathyapriya Jaidev In The First Look Of Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather’

New Delhi: Nayanthara’s first look from Chiranjeevi’s Godfather has been released on Thursday. Today, the makers introduced her as Satyapriya Jaidev from the film.

Sharing the first look on Twitter, the makers also shared an update that the first single of GodFather will be announced soon. The makers tweeted, Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as ‘Sathyapriya Jaidev’ from the world of #GodFather. First Single update soon. GRAND RELEASE ON OCT 5.”

In the poster she is seen sitting on a chair clad in a saree. The film will release on October 5 in theaters.

This Mohan Raja’s directorial is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred superstar Mohanlal in the lead. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are backing the flick on a massive budget, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it. The drama has been primarily shot in Hyderabad, Ooty, and Mumbai.