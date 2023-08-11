Nayagarh: Woman Rescued During Abduction Bid; 4 Detained

Nayagarh: Police on Friday night rescued a woman while she was being abducted in a car by four miscreants.

According to sources, the woman, who works at a hospital in Nayagarh, was returning home on the Rajpatna-Godiali road under Nayagarh Sadar police station at around 10 pm.

In the meanwhile, some persons forcibly dragged her inside a car and sped away.

On intimation, Nayagarh Sadar police station swung into action. The police reportedly chased down the car and rescued the woman from the clutches of the abductors near Pathani Samant Nursing School at Chandibasta.

Four accused youths involved in the alleged abduction are being interrogated in detention at Nayagarh Sadar police station.

In this regard, the Sadar police station said that they will further information about the case on Saturday.