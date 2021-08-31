Nayagarh: Woman Killed, Husband Critical In Cooking Gas Explosion

Nayagarh: A woman was killed while her husband sustained critical burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house at Biridiha village under Khandapada police limits of Nayagarh. The deceased has been identified as Minja Jena.

As per reports, the incident took place while the woman was in the kitchen. Meanwhile, the gas cylinder exploded. In order to save Minja, her husband Silu sustained grievous burn injuries.

On being informed, the firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.