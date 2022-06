Nayagarh: Mortal remains of BSF jawan Baikuntha Nath reaches his village

Nayagarh: The mortal remains of BSF jawan Baikuntha Nath reached his village, Kunjabana in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

As per available reports, Nath attained martyrdom while serving in Tripura.

Meanwhile, his mortal remains will be consigned to flames at his native village today.

Reportedly, all the arrangements have been made to accord Guard of Honour to the martyred soul.