Nayagarh: Missing Boy Rescued Just 200 Meters Away From House After 84 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: A minor boy who went missing a couple of days ago was rescued just 200 meters away from his house after around 84 hours.

According to reports, a woman spotted the missing boy, Amrit waving his hands from inside a house belonging to one, Tunu alias Santosh Panda at Pandita Sahi in Kurala. Soon the woman informed a media personnel and both rescued the minor boy from inside the house.

Amit hails from Nelia Sahi, which is located only 200 meters away from Pandita Sahi from where he was rescued today morning at around 7 pm.

On intimation, the local Sarpanch and Odagaon IIC immediately reached the spot and took the minor into custody. Soon, he was taken to Odagaon hospital for a health check-up.

As per sources, the minor is physically healthy but showed symptoms of mental breakdown.

Police said that due to the minor’s mental condition they were unable to proceed with the investigation.

On the other hand, police are reportedly questioning Tunu Panda and his two sons Bhakta Darshan and Prasad regarding the boy’s presence in their house.

Later, Nayagarh SP Alekh Chandra Pahi also reached Odagaon police station and ascertained all the details of the case. Besides, IIC Purna Chandra Pattanayak along with a dog squad and scientific team inspected the house from where the minor boy was rescued.

Amrit’s mother was overwhelmed to see her son again after five days and thanked all those who rescued her son for the efforts they made. While expressing her happiness, Amrit’s mother also urged the police to identify the persons behind her son’s mysterious disappearance and strict action against those involved.

However, so far the mystery behind the minor boy’s disappearance five days ago and subsequent rescue just 200 metres away from his house remains unsolved.