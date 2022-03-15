Nayagarh Cameraman Murder: Kidnapped From Bhadrak, Killed In Captivity In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a major development regarding the murder case of cameraman Manas Kumar Swain of Nayagarh district, police claimed that he was brutally tortured in captivity in Bhubaneswar that led to his death.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the 28-year-old youth who hailed from Godipokhari village under Ranpur police limits of Nayagarh.

The police have identified the arrested accused as Bibek Nayak, Krushna Chandra Nayak and Bhagyadhar Nayak.

Chandbali sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Debi Sankar Pratap said, “Manas Kumar Swain was a professional photographer and was earlier working with a web channel based in Bhubaneswar. Five of his former colleagues had picked him up from Chandbali and took him to Bhubaneswar.”

“They held him captive in a room near the office of the web channel. When he died following brutal torture, his body was disposed of in Nayagarh,” Pratap said.

Swain, a cameraman had been missing since February 5 following which his family lodged a police complaint. Ranapur police registered a murder case and started investigation.