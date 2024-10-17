Panchkula: Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time on Thursday, with the ceremony taking place in Panchkula under strict security as national dignitaries gathered.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered to Saini by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Anil Vij, a BJP stalwart and seven-time MLA from Ambala Cantt, also took the oath as a state cabinet minister after winning his seat in the recent assembly elections by approximately 7,200 votes.

Distinguished attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Rajnath Singh, along with Saini’s mentor and ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, at the grand event on Panchkula’s Dussehra Ground.

The event was graced by Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), Bhupender Patel (Gujarat), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan), and N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh).

Also in attendance were Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Maharashtra’s Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and BJP national president J P Nadda.

In the recent assembly elections, the BJP won an outright majority with 48 seats, marking the party’s third term in government in Haryana.

Saini secured the Ladwa assembly seat in the Kurukshetra district by a margin exceeding 16,000 votes. He succeeded M L Khattar as Chief Minister earlier in March due to significant anti-incumbency faced by the latter.

