Chandigarh: Nayab Singh Saini was chosen as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Haryana on Wednesday, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is poised to be sworn in as Chief Minister for the second time on Thursday.

“Nayab Singh Saini has been elected as the leader of the legislative party. We are set to form the government in Haryana again, with the ‘double-engine’ government expected to continue for 15 years. Under Manohar Lal Khattar’s leadership, numerous developmental projects were undertaken in Haryana,” stated Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. “The people of Haryana have reaffirmed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies by electing the BJP government for the third consecutive term. They are committed to advancing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of developing India by 2047,” Saini articulated.

The BJP triumphed in the Haryana elections for the third consecutive time, overcoming anti-incumbency to secure 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the Congress secured victories in 37 constituencies.

However, the Congress party has challenged the results, requesting the Election Commission to verify the VVPAT slips against the EVM vote counts in the Haryana elections. This follows allegations of EVM tampering made by the party on Tuesday, leading to their rejection of the election results.

The Election Commission has pledged to examine the 20 complaints received from Congress, seven of which are in written form, concerning alleged EVM tampering. The Congress has pointed out that machines showing a 99% charge, where the BJP emerged victorious, in contrast with other machines displaying a 60-70% charge, where the Congress prevailed.

