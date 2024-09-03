Bhubaneswar: Odisha will be Naxal-free by March 2026, stated Director General of Police YB Khurania following a crucial meeting with senior police officers at the DGP’s camp office in Bhubaneswar today.

According to the target given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it is expected that Odisha will succeed in making India completely free of Naxals by 2026, said DGP Khurania.

The anti-naxal operation will be intensified in the coming days, Khurania said adding that discussions have been held with the SPs of the naxal-affected districts, DIGs and IGs of various ranges.

It is worth noting that nine Naxals have been shot dead by security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. As the operation is intensifying in the neighbouring state’s border, there is a threat of infiltration of red rebels into Odisha. Therefore, Odisha Police has prepared a strategy to deal with it and the neighbouring districts of Chhattisgarh have been alerted.

Border security has been beefed up, especially in view of the threat of infiltration into Odisha through the Nuapada district. The borders of Chhattisgarh’s neighbouring districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sundergarh and Nabarangpur have been sealed.