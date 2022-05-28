Naxal Carrying Rs 1 L Reward Arrested, 3 Others Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Sukma: A hardcore Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, an official said on Saturday.

Besides, three lower-rung cadres surrendered before the police, said the official.

According to reports, militia commander Sodi Deva alias Prakash was apprehended from the jungles of Palodi village under Kistaram police limits on Friday.

Deva was involved in the 2013 Naxal-police encounter, in which two jawans were killed, and the abduction of an employee of a construction firm, and firing on a police party in the district in 2017.

Meanwhile, three lower-rung Naxal cadres Madvi Masa, Gonche Deva, and Madvi Mada surrendered before the police.