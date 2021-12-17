Naxal Camp Busted In Nuapada

Nuapada: A Naxal camp was busted following an exchange of fire with the Red rebels at Jholaparha under Sinapali police limits on Friday.

Based on the receipt of credible information on December 14, the operation was launched by a joint team of security forces comprising SOG jawans, CRPF and DVF.

According to officials, several Naxal materials including medicines, jackets, radio, Maoist literature, and other articles have been recovered.

Meanwhile, combing operation in the area has been intensified following the encounter, officials added.