Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Makes A Shocking Revelation; Drops a Video

New Delhi: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui aka Anjana Kishor Pandey has made a shocking revelation about the actor. She has penned a lengthy note and shared a video of her talk with Nawazuddin.

In her note she wrote, “I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes,” she wrote. “Firstly, I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and where he himself, me, and his brother Mr.Shamasuddin Siddiqui use to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life,” Aaliya added.

“This man was never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf’s, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well. How can a person stoop so low when every document and evidences proves that this man has stated me as his spouse,” reads Aaliya’s post.

Check out Aaliya Siddiqui’s Instagram post, below:

