Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Team Bringing Stranded House Help To India, Claims Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been accused of abandoning his 20-year-old house help in Dubai without money or food. Hired in November to take care of his minor children while they studied in Dubai, Sapna Robin Masih has been living there alone for nearly a month, said an advocate who is trying to help her return.

According to Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who is the lawyer of Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui, told mid-day that Masih was taken to Dubai in November on a tourist visa. In February, he got her a work visa, which mentions her designation as sales manager at “an unknown company”.

The video of the house help saw her breaking down as she claimed she was left stranded in the country. The advocate of Aaliya also shed light on Sapna’s ‘wrongful’ hiring and claimed that she has not been paid her salary under the pretext of visa fees. It was also claimed by the advocate that the house help was hired as ‘Sales Manager’ for an unknown company on the government records. When in reality, she was taking care of Siddiqui’s kids. In the clip, Sapna claimed that she was completely abandoned by her owner without food or any monetary help.

While sharing her video, the lawyer urged the country’s authorities to rescue the young girl. Meanwhile, Sapna also requested Nawazuddin Siddiqui to pay her pending salary and to arrange her return to India.

While sharing the new update, the lawyer stated, “Here is the Emirates ID of Sapna issued on the 16th Feb 2023, wherein she is shown to be a Sales Manager. News has come in that her ticket to return to India is being arranged by team members of Nawazuddin Siddique. However, she is still to get her unpaid dues & some money for food & taxi.”