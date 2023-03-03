Nawazuddin Siddiqui Threw Me Out Of House:  Estranged Wife Aaliya

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya (Zainab), on Friday, claimed the actor has thrown her and their two children out of his house.

A spokesperson for the actor denied the claim and said the property was in the name of his mother, so he was devoid of any decision-making power on anyone’s entry into it.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Aaliya said the actor has deputed guards to not “let us in”.

being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently… but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in (sic),” she captioned the video.

In the clip, the actor’s daughter, 12, can be seen crying while the couple’s son, 7, is standing with his mother.

As of now no case has been registered with the police.

Some videos, circulating on social media, also showed the actor trying to meet his ailing mother only to be stopped by his brother Faizuddin.

In a statement, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s spokesperson said the caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui, the actor’s mother, states that only her grandchildren are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.

Last month, the Bombay High Court suggested Nawazuddin and his estranged wife to try and amicably resolve their differences pertaining to their two minor children.

Siddiqui had moved HC with a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition seeking direction to his estranged wife to reveal the whereabouts of their children.