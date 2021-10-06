Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer ‘Adhbhut’ First Look Unveiled

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has unveiled his upcoming supernatural thriller Adbhut’s first look on Wednesday.

Nawazuddin took to his social media handle to share the poster and wrote: “The #ADBHUT journey begins! It will be a thrilling process of exploring such a character with Director @sabbir24x7 Looking forward to this @DianaPenty @shreya_dhan13 & @rohanvmehra #FilmingBegins #AdbhutTheFilm.”

Scheduled to be released in 2022, ‘Adbhut’ is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films. This is their second collaboration after Khan’s yet-to-be-released feature ‘Nikamma’, starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dasani, and Shirley Setia. The film also stars Diana Penty and Shreya Dhanwanthary.