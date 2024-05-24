Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops adorable video of daughter Shora Siddiqui, calls her his inhouse model

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stands synonymous with brilliant acting. The actor never fails to surprise his audiences with his extraordinary passion for his craft and his back story is what has inspired millions of people across the country.

Nawaz is a man of many facets and is a dotting father as well. He put up an adorable video of his daughter Shora Siddiqui on his Instagram and called her his in-house model. We can see Shora walking like a model.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui while being one of the most versatile actors present in the industry is also a dotting father and doesn’t leave an opportunity to show his love towards his children.