Nawaz Sharif Will Soon Return To Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz confirmed that the former will return to Pakistan soon in near future.

Speaking to local media persons, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz party’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said,” Father is desperate to return to the country and will do so soon. Pakistan is his country.”

Referring to the recent local body’s election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Maryam said that Imran Khan is stuck under the burden of his own performance and can not stay in power for long.

“Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has failed to grab even a single mayor’s seat in Sunday’s local body polls in Khyber Pakhtun,” she said.

In July 2018, an accountability court in Islamabad sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison, and a fine of eight million pounds was imposed on him in a case linked to the Sharif family’s purchase of upscale London flats, the report added.

It said the Sharifs could not legitimately show the money trail for the purchase of the luxury properties in London, mostly in the mid-1990s. A copy of the verdict said the Sharif family had failed to prove a legal source of income for the purchase of the Avenfield apartments.