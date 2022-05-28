Navya Naveli Nanda Paints Wall Mural On World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Watch Here

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter from Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular, especially on social media, where she likes to keep an active presence.

Navya yet again took to the site and dropped glimpses of her celebrating World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Sharing the video, she captioned the post, “Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day! (red heart emoji) This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation & make public places more period friendly because…माहवारी की जानकारी बदलेगी सोच हमारी (fist pump emoji) A team effort (we finally pulled it off guys) @maasikamahotsav @musefoundationwts @redisthenewgreen_ @projectnaveli The amazing artist: @vritti_kotian (heart eye emoji)”

Watch Navya Nanda’s Instagram Video

In the video shared by Navya, one can see her painting a wall in the city of Mumbai. Navya also shared a glimpse of her day on her Instagram stories.