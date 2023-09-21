Navya Nanda speaks about privilege and alot more on Nikhil Kamath’s 10th episode ‘WTF is’

The Indian entertainment industry functions with different arms that commonly serve the audience with their different content consumption needs. In a recent episode of his podcast, “WTF is,” the youngest and brightest investor in India, Nikhil Kamath, engaged in an intriguing conversation with four stalwarts, beautiful and talented actress Tara Sutaria, Navya Nanda founder of Project Naveli & Co-Founder of Aara Health, Kaivalya Vohra Co-Founder & CTO of Zepto and Aadit Palicha Co-Founder & CEO of Zepto.

This episode witnessed multiple discussions with different viewpoints. Widely covering different aspects of the music and film exhibition industry, the guest on the podcasts Navya Naveli, Tara Sutaria, Aadit Palicha & Kaivalya Vohra addressed their opinions.

Talking about the privilege, Navya Naveli says “I mean because I feel like I’m not the one who’s the star like I haven’t done that work. I haven’t gained that respect I have. I have no right projecting that just because I come from somewhere. She further talked about India having a lot of potential and not enough opportunities. She says “I do but like I said earlier I think there is a lot of potential and not enough opportunities, and I understand why we have a very large population I don’t see why it’s easy to give every one an opportunity but I think there is a lot of potential at least from what I’ve seen I employ a lot of young people I work with a lot of young people and I speak to a lot of young people and I think that they are not given a chance they are not given an opportunity and if they were given one I think that we would have been able to have a much larger conversation on this”.

She further says “When it comes to entitlement I think that at least for gens we have inherited a world where there are a lot of issues whether it’s social issues economical or even political issues think that there are a lot of issues and we are not given enough seats on the table to give our opinion on those issues we do feel a certain level of entitlement because we feel we aren’t given a chance for what we want, if you’re saying that 60% of our population is young people then why are we not being given those seats at those tables whether it’s at companies, whether it’s at a political forum or whether it’s an entertainment or content”.

This is Nikhil Kamath’s 10th episode unveiled views on watching films and content on the big screens and enjoying them with the whole family. The podcast dove into shopping patterns and trends, social media and work culture and entitlement. With it being the 10th episode of the podcast we see several stalwart of different industries grace it, every episode of the podcast touched upon different topics. Prior to this, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Bijli, Kiran Shaw, Tanmay Bhatt, Kishore Biyani have attended.