Navy Day: Innovation Pavilion Set Up At Navy House

New Delhi: The Innovation Pavilion, set up at the Navy House on the occasion of Navy Day 2021, was inaugurated by Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, on Saturday.

The pavilion showcased how the Indian Navy has synergised innovation and Indigenisation efforts and collaborated with Academia and Industry, in keeping with the theme for this year’s Navy Day “Indian Navy – Innovating towards Nation Building”, towards a larger emphasis on Nation Building whilst keeping its focus on own Self-Reliance.

The innovations presented in the Innovation Pavilion were in-house efforts of the Indian Navy, in accordance with the vision of Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti, and displayed stalls on four major aspects.

The Innovations for Healthcare stall displayed certain ‘game changing’ Medical innovations including those undertaken jointly with IIT, Mumbai like Aadyant ORS (O 2 Recycling System) for enhanced safety in ICUs, Sanitizer using Nano-technology effective on MRSA bacteria, AI-based Nebulizer, and a Low-cost digital stethoscope for telemedicine, especially for rural/remote areas.

The Partnering with Academia for Technology Evolution stall displayed Dental Dome, Navrakshak gowns, Autonomous Boat, and Quad-Copter which was a result of the agreement between the Indian Navy and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) for licensing of in-house developed technology, to MSMEs for mass manufacture.

The Engaging with Young India stall displayed products developed by Indian Navy in conjunction with National Forensic Science University (NFSU). These included Limpet Mine Detection System, Caged Drone for firefighting, Autonomous Beach Check Survey Device (ABCD) and Portable UW Diver Delivery System which is being handed over to NFSU for further refinement.

The IN-STEP (Indian Navy Student’s Technical Engagement Program), engaging students in premier education institutes through mentored online internship, displayed Smart Firefighting Suit (Amity University) and Underwater Detection Algorithms (IIT Jammu). Additionally, Corona Yoga game, made by 10 year son of a naval officer, awarded PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 26 Jan 21, was also presented.

The Innovation for Self-Reliance and Beyond stall displayed Indigenisation efforts by Indian Navy to reduce import dependency and provide export potential.

These included Tactical Mobile Fiber Optic Cable with Jetty Enclosure, Upper Deck Paint, Autonomous Modular Inflatable Target (AMIT), Remote Embedded Systems Support (RESS) and 30 mm Pre-fragmented Shells.