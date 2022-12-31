Navsari Road Accident: PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives, Announces Ex-gratia

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of a road accident in Navsari, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi”

As many as nine people were killed and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari on Saturday early morning.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and were undergoing treatment.