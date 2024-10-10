Bhubaneswar: As the vibrant festival of Navratri reaches its eighth day, devotees across India prepare to honor Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. Known for her radiant beauty and serene nature, Maa Mahagauri symbolizes purity, grace, and the removal of all obstacles from the lives of her followers.

Significance of Maa Mahagauri

Mahagauri translates to fair and radiant. According to mythology, it is believed that to win over Lord Shiva’s affection, Goddess Parvati went through extreme penance. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her and married her – however, the intense penance made her turn dark. Hence, Goddess Parvati went to Lord Brahma and asked for her fair complexion back. Brahma asked her to slay demons Sumbha and Nisumbha, and take a bath in the river Ganges of the Himalayas. After she took bath, she emerged as Maa Mahagauri.

Maa Mahagauri has four arms and rides a bull. She is dressed in white clothes and ornaments and controls the planet Rahu.

Ashtami or the eighth day of Navratri is considered the most auspicious day of the festival. On this day, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Goddess Mahagauri is known as the symbol of purity, chastity and tranquility. All the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped on this day.

Navratri day 8: Puja vidhi

On this day, devotees wake up early and start the day after a holy bath. Then the idol or picture of Goddess Durga is placed at the altar. Fruits, flowers, sweets and water are offered to the deity. Then the aarti is performed, and prasad is offered to family and friends.

Navratri day 8: Shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi will begin at 12:31 PM on October 10 and will go on till 12:06 PM on October 11.

Navratri day 8: Colour

The colour for the auspicious Ashtami of Navratri is pink. It is advised to wear pink clothes and dedicate prayers to the goddess and seek her blessings.

