Bhubaneswar: On the seventh day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Kalaratri, one of the fiercest forms of Goddess Durga. Known for her dark complexion and fearsome appearance, Maa Kalaratri is believed to eliminate all forms of darkness and negativity.

Significance of Maa Kalaratri

Maa Kalaratri is revered for her power to destroy demons and evil spirits. She is also known as Goddess Shubhankari, symbolizing auspiciousness and protection. Worshipping her is believed to remove the harmful effects of Shani (Saturn) and bring peace and prosperity.

Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

Morning Rituals: Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and perform puja rituals by lighting a diya (lamp) and chanting Vedic mantras.

Offerings: Lemons, red roses, and specific bhog (food offerings) are presented to seek her blessings.

Evening Rituals: Sadhaks (spiritual practitioners) and tantriks perform special rituals to activate the Sahasrar Chakra (Crown Chakra) and gain divine powers.

Colour of the Day

The colour associated with Maa Kalaratri is white, symbolizing purity and peace.

