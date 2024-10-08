New Delhi: Day 6 of Shardiya Navratri has arrived, and devotees across the country are in the festive mood. On this sixth day of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his social media handle X, formerly Twitter, to extend warm wishes to the nation. Maa Katyayani is worshipped on this day.

He posted, “Special prayers for Maa Katyayani on the sixth day of Navratri! May the blessings of the Goddess fill the lives of all her devotees with strength, power and courage, this is my prayer.” PM Modi also shared a stuti dedicated to the Goddess.

Shardiya Navratri is a widely celebrated Hindu festival that spans nine nights, honouring Goddess Durga and her various forms. This vibrant festival typically takes place in the lunar month of Ashvin, usually in September or October.

It commemorates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the formidable demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. Devotees celebrate this joyous occasion in reverence to Maa Durga and her nine manifestations: Goddess Shailputri, Goddess Brahmacharini, Goddess Chandraghanta, Goddess Kushmanda, Goddess Skandamata, Goddess Katyayani, Goddess Kalaratri, Goddess Mahagauri and Goddess Siddhidatri.

