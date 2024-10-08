Bhubaneshwar: As Navratri 2024 progresses, devotees across India celebrate the sixth day dedicated to Maa Katyayani, one of the most revered forms of Goddess Durga. Known as the Warrior Goddess, Maa Katyayani is worshipped for her fierce and protective nature.

Significance of Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani is believed to have been born to Sage Katya, hence her name. She is depicted riding a lion, symbolizing courage and strength, and is often shown with four, ten, or eighteen hands, holding a lotus and a sword, while her other hands are in Abhaya and Varada Mudra, signifying protection and blessings. Worshipping Maa Katyayani is said to purify sins, remove obstacles, and drive away evil spirits.

Rituals and Traditions

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early, wear new clothes, preferably in red, and perform the puja with great devotion. The rituals include offering fresh flowers, honey, and chanting mantras dedicated to Maa Katyayani. The colour red, symbolizing passion and love, is considered auspicious and is often used in the Chunri offered to the Goddess.

Unmarried girls often fast on this day, praying to Maa Katyayani to bless them with a suitable life partner. The Brahma muhurat for the puja begins at 4:44 AM and ends at 5:34 AM, with other auspicious times throughout the day.

Celebrations Across the Country

Temples and homes are adorned with flowers and lights, and the air is filled with the sounds of devotional songs and chants. Communities come together to celebrate with cultural programs, dances, and feasts, making the day vibrant and joyous.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...