Cuttack: On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees honor Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya (also known as Skanda). She is revered for her nurturing and protective nature. Here are some key aspects of this day:

Significance

Maa Skandamata symbolizes motherly love, strength, and protection. Worshipping her is believed to bring prosperity, salvation, and happiness. She is depicted riding a lion and holding her son, Skanda, in her lap, representing her role as a mother and protector.

Puja Vidhi

Devotees start the day with a holy bath and dress in new clothes. The puja involves offering yellow flowers, kumkum, incense sticks, and ghee. A special bhog, often made of bananas or kheer, is prepared and offered to the goddess.

Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time for performing the puja on this day is during the Brahma Muhurat, which starts at 4:33 AM and ends at 5:21 AM on October 8.

Auspicious Colour

The color associated with the fifth day of Navratri is yellow, symbolizing joy, prosperity, and happiness. Wearing yellow is believed to attract Maa Skandamata’s blessings.

