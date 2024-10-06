New Delhi: On the auspicious fourth day of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Maa Kushmanda, the goddess celebrated for her role in creating the universe with her divine smile. In a heartfelt message shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, PM Modi extended his wishes for the well-being and prosperity of all citizens.

“On the fourth day of Navratri, I bow down to the feet of Goddess Kushmanda! I wish that everyone’s life will be long and prosperous by the grace of the Goddess. Here is her prayer…,” PM Modi posted in Hindi.

Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga, is revered for her power to create and sustain the universe. Her name, derived from “Ku” (little), “Ushma” (warmth), and “Anda” (cosmic egg), signifies her role in bringing light and energy to the cosmos. Worshipping her is believed to bring health, prosperity, and happiness.

In his tribute, PM Modi shared a devotional stuti (hymn) dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, emphasizing the goddess’s blessings for a long and prosperous life. His message resonated with millions of devotees who are celebrating Navratri with great fervor across the country.

Several political leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Home Minister Amit Shah, also shared their greetings and participated in Navratri events. Gadkari expressed his wishes for health and prosperity, while Shah attended a Navratri celebration in Ahmedabad.

