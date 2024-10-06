Bhubaneswar: As the vibrant festival of Navratri progresses, today marks the fourth day dedicated to the worship of Maa Kushmanda, the fourth avatar of Goddess Durga. This day holds immense significance for devotees who seek the blessings of the goddess known for her radiant smile that created the universe.

Who is Maa Kushmanda?

Maa Kushmanda, revered as the creator of the cosmos, is believed to have formed the universe with her divine smile. Her name is derived from three words: “Ku” meaning little, “Ushma” meaning warmth or energy, and “Anda” meaning cosmic egg. This signifies her role in bringing light and energy to the void, thus creating the world.

Significance of Worship

Worshipping Maa Kushmanda is believed to bring health, prosperity, and happiness. She is also known to bestow strength and energy, as she is said to reside in the core of the sun, providing it with energy. Devotees believe that praying to her can help alleviate their sorrows and bring harmony into their lives.

Rituals and Traditions

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early and take a ritualistic bath during the Brahma Muhurat. They then perform the puja with great devotion, offering flowers, fruits, and special bhog to the goddess. Lighting a diya and reciting the Durga Saptashati Path are integral parts of the worship.

The color associated with Maa Kushmanda is orange, symbolizing warmth and energy. Devotees are encouraged to wear orange attire to imbibe the positive vibrations of the day.

From the bustling streets of Cuttack to the serene temples of Varanasi, the fourth day of Navratri sees a wave of devotion and celebration. Temples are adorned with flowers and lights, and the air is filled with the sounds of devotional songs and chants. Special cultural programs and community feasts are organized, bringing people together in joyous celebration.

As Navratri continues, the worship of Maa Kushmanda reminds us of the divine energy that sustains the universe and the importance of seeking her blessings for a prosperous and harmonious life.

