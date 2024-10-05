Bhubaneswar: On October 5, 2024, the third day of Shardiya Navratri, devotees across India and the world celebrate Maa Chandraghanta, the third manifestation of Goddess Durga. This day is marked by vibrant rituals, prayers, and the wearing of orange, a color symbolizing energy and enthusiasm.

Maa Chandraghanta is revered for her calm yet powerful presence, symbolizing courage and tranquility. She is depicted riding a tigress, with ten hands holding various weapons, including a lotus flower, arrow, bow, and trident. Her name is derived from the half-moon, or “Chandra,” adorning her forehead, which signifies her transition from the serene Parvati to the warrior goddess Chandraghanta after her marriage to Lord Shiva.

The sound emanating from the bell-like moon on her forehead is believed to protect devotees from negative forces and evil spirits. During her battles with demons, this sound alone was powerful enough to drive many of them to their destruction.

Devotees rise early on this auspicious day, donning orange attire to invoke positive energy. The idol of Maa Chandraghanta is placed on a puja platform and bathed in ingredients like saffron, Ganga Jal, and Kewra. Offerings include yellow flowers, jasmine, panchamrit, mishri, and a special kheer bhog.

The auspicious times for performing the puja are:

Brahma Muhurat: 4:38 AM to 5:27 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 2:07 PM to 2:55 PM1.

Reciting her prayers and mantras, such as “Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah,” strengthens the devotee’s connection with the goddess and invokes her blessings of strength, courage, and protection.

As devotees immerse themselves in the spiritual fervor of Navratri, the worship of Maa Chandraghanta on this third day serves as a reminder of the divine power and grace that guides and protects them.

