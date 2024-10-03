Cuttack: Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. In 2024, Shardiya Navratri will commence on Thursday, October 3. It signifies the victory of good over evil and is marked by nine days of fasting, prayer, and festive celebrations. One of the key aspects of Navratri is the tradition of wearing specific colours on each day, symbolising various attributes and energies of the Goddess.

Day-wise Colour List and Significance

Day Date Navratri Colour Goddess Name Significance Day 1 October 3 Yellow Goddess Shailputri Symbolizes happiness, brightness, and energy. Day 2 October 4 Green Goddess Brahmacharini Represents growth, harmony, and new beginnings. Day 3 October 5 Grey Goddess Chandraghanta Reflects stability and strength. Day 4 October 6 Orange Goddess Kushmanda Symbolizes enthusiasm, warmth, and energy. Day 5 October 7 White Goddess Skandamata Represents peace and purity. Day 6 October 8 Red Goddess Katyayani A color of power and passion. Day 7 October 9 Royal Blue Goddess Kaalratri Represents royalty, elegance, and wealth. Day 8 October 10 Pink Goddess Mahagauri Symbolizes compassion, harmony, and love. Day 9 October 11 Purple Goddess Siddhidatri Reflects spirituality, ambition, and prosperity.

Detailed Significance of Each Colour

Yellow (Day1): On Day 1, yellow is associated, and Goddess Shailputri is its meaning, which is associated with happiness and optimism. It is associated with learning and knowledge; thus, it becomes a good start for the festival.

Green (Day 2): Green is that color reserved for the second day of the festival, remembering Goddess Brahmacharini. The symbol includes new beginnings and growth, relating to fertility, as people believe it may bring prosperity into their lives.

Gray (Day 3): Wuerished to the goddess Chandraghanta, gray symbolizes balance and stability. It induces the desire to seek inner peace and remove evil activities by excluding them from life.

Orange (Day 4): Associated with the Kushmanda goddess, orange represents warmth and enthusiasm. She infuses creativity and positivity into the celebration.

White (Day 5): Dedicated to the Skandamata goddess, white symbolizes purity and peacefulness. White creates serenity and is done to invoke divine blessings.

Red (Day 6): This strong color depicts Goddess Katyayani and gives the impression of power and passion. So, red was decorated profusely on the premises to enhance the devotion during this day.

Royal Blue (Day 7): Royal blue is a color for Goddess Kaalratri’s worship. The richness and calmness are symbolized by this color. This color is believed to enhance health, wealth, and strength among the devotees.

Pink (Day 8): Pink is associated with Goddess Mahagauri. Pink symbolizes love and compassion. It fosters rapport on those days when the festival is held.

Purple (Day 9): The color is offered to Goddess Siddhidatri. Purple represents spirituality and ambition. This is believed to provoke devotion and bring prosperity to the wearer.

These colors brighten the celebrations, but they also remind us of the qualities that each goddess represents and embodies during Navratri.

Navratri’s vibrant colors and devotion to the goddesses create a meaningful journey of spiritual growth. Each day’s associated color not only enriches the festivities but also embodies qualities like love, power, and peace. As the festival progresses, devotees reflect on these virtues, invoking divine blessings and prosperity.