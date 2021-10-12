Navratri 2021: PM Modi Prays To Maa Kalratri To Remove All Obstacles & Bring Happiness

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed to Maa Kalratri and sought blessings for everyone during Navratri.

Sharing a stuti of Goddess Kalratri, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Maa Kalratri is prayed to remove all the obstacles and bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health in everyone’s life.”

मां कालरात्रि से प्रार्थना है कि सारी बाधाओं को दूर कर वे हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आएं। pic.twitter.com/huqTvL1G62 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2021

Goddess Kalaratri is believed to be the fiercest and violent appearance of Goddess Durga which is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. It is said that Goddess Kalaratri emerged when the Parvati peeled off her divine golden skin to kill the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. She is known as the vanquisher of all fear, negative forces, ghosts, and evil. She is believed to be benevolent in protecting her devotees and fulfil all their wishes because of which she is also known as Shubhankari.