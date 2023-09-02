Navneet Malik wins praises from all corners as Mohsin in The Freelancer

Actor Navneet Malik’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing ever since his latest series, The Freelancer created by Neeraj Pandey released. From calling it an intense and sharp portrayal with layers to calling him a complete package with acting, looks, and performance, appreciation and love have been pouring in from all corners for his role as Mohsin. The actor debuted in a negative role in the web series after his turns in positive roles in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Love Hostel.

Needless to say, Navneet was excited about the show and confident about his portrayal. Turns out he had every reason to be, as compliments have not ceased to come his way. Everyone from the industry, stalwarts, colleagues, friends, and acquaintances in general, have been reaching to him to laud him for his performance. The same is the case with people from outside the industry. Navneet’s family, relatives and friends are proud of him cheering him after watching the show.

While Navneet is grateful for all the praises and compliments, he is especially humbled as he’s put his heart and soul to make this happen. More than that, the opportunity to share the screen space with a stalwart such as Anupam Kher and the super-talented actor Mohit Raina has thrilled Navneet.

The actor said, “Being on the sets with them and a great creator such as Neeraj Pandey was a tremendous experience as an actor. It was so gratifying to face the camera with them. Anupam Kher is an institution in himself, and there was so much to learn from him just by observing him in action. Similarly with Mohit. They are so dedicated. I got to learn a lot from them, and I think that’s what enhanced my performance.”

He added, “I’m elated that everyone is liking the series and my performance. The love I’m receiving is truly humbling. All I want to ssay in SRK style is, ‘Picture Toh Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost.’ There’s more to come and I’m hopeful that viewers will support me in my journey going forward too.”

Navneet is certain that the show will open many more doors for him. He cannot wait to wow audiences again! The Freelancer is streaming on Disney+Hotstar