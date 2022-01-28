Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Sister Describes Him As ‘A Cruel Person’

Chandigarh: Another allegation against Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has blazed the entire poll-bound Punjab strongly. This time it is from his own family.

Sidhu’s elder sister Suman Tur has accused him of “deserting” their mother for the “sake of money” in her old age.

Suman Tur, who lives in the United States, described Navjot Sidhu as “a cruel person”.

Her allegations against 58-year-old Navjot Sidhu have come at a time when the Congress leader is campaigning for the Punjab Assembly election as a chief ministerial hopeful.

Suman Tur is currently in Chandigarh, where she addressed a press conference on Friday, alleging that Navjot Sidhu had thrown her and their mother out of home in 1986 after their father died. Their mother died in 1989 at a railway station, Tur claimed.

“We have seen very tough times. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidences of whatever I am claiming,” Suman Tur said.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu deserted our mother for the sake of money. We do not want any money from Sidhu. Whatever Navjot Singh Sidhu is claiming about our parents is false,” she added.

“I was compelled to address a press conference after attempts to contact Navjot Singh Sidhu failed. He has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother. I am a 70-year-old and revealing these things about our family is really tough,” she further added.