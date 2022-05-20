Navjot Singh Sidhu Surrenders At Patiala Court

New Delhi: Former Punjab Congress chief and Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday surrendered before the Patiala court after he was sentenced to a one-year jail term in a road rage case in 1988 by the Supreme Court.

Sidhu reached the district court, which is close to his residence, accompanied by some party leaders.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu sought more time from the Supreme Court to surrender, saying he had some medical issues to settle.

The apex court on Thursday enhanced his punishment to a year’s rigorous imprisonment four years after it let off Sidhu with a fine of Rs 1,000 over the death of a 65-year-old man in a road rage case of 1988. This came on a plea from the victim’s family.